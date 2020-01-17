Zimbabwe: Hopeful Dynamos Kicks Off 2020 Season Preps

17 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Munashe Chokodza

Harare giants, Dynamos will kick-start their 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season preparations on Monday with the club leaders hopeful of returning smiles on the faces of club faithfuls.

Dynamos have already bolstered their squad with five new signings including their former combative defender Partson Jaure who plied his trade with Mutare side Manica Diamonds last season.

In an interview with 263Chat, Dynamos Manager, Richard Chihoro said the former Champions will kick-start their 2020 season preparations on Monday next week.

"All is set for our 2020 preseason preparation and will start everything on Monday

"This year we are not having trials and I believe that the work we are doing behind the scenes will give joy to the Dynamos family" said Chihoro.

Dembare had a turbulent campaign after they ended the season on the 10th position and had to replace Lloyd Chigove with Tonderai Ndiraya after a string of poor results.

Ndiraya stabilized the ship but could not mount a strong challenge for the championship that went to FC Platinum for the third year running.

On top of Jaure, Dembare have already secured the signature of former Hwange goalkeeper Tymon Mvula, Nkosi Mhlanga formerly with Yadah and youngsters Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse.

Dynamos DembarePartson JaureTonderai Ndiraya

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.