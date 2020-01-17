Malawi: Central Region Water Board Staff Issue Fresh Strike Notice for Heads to Roll

Central Region Water Board (CRWB) could face a fresh wave of strike action but its staff to force the removal directors of finance and administration and technical services on the basis of poor performance.

Board Chairman Apostle Dr Madalitso Mbewe had discussions with Central Region Water Board Trade Union which ended in deadlock

The CRWB director of finance and administration Ernest Mtawali and director of technical services John Makwenda a re accused of failing to remit pensions, union and other personal insurance policy deductions for two years, among others.

CRWB trade union has issued a fresh strike notice to management to address their grievances, failing which, the workers will hold a strike on February 13.

The union last week won a court case when its lawyers successfully vacated an injunction which management obtained earlier, restraining employees from holding a strike to demand the resignation of the twpo directors by February 12.

"Reference is made to our various discussions from 4th October 2018 up to 17th December 2019 with our Board Chairman Apostle Dr Madalitso Mbewe which Central Region Water Board Trade Union gave seven days (7) 11 December 2019 to 18 December 2019 and twenty one (21) days which ended on 8 January 2019 ultimatum for Director of Finance and Administration [DOFA]," reads part of the letter:

CRWB spokesperson Zephaniah Mitunda management is yet to receive the letter.