Tanzania: Illegal Entry Lands Three Burundi Nationals in Jail

THREE Burundians have been sentenced to two years in jail each after they failed to pay a fine of 700,000/- each. The three have been convicted of illegal entry into the country via Lake Tanganyika.

The judgment was read at the Mpanda District Magistrate's Court here in Mpanda, Katavi Region by Magistrate Adelf Sachore this week after the three pleaded guilty of the charges.

The convicts are Samwel Daniel Sisiko (41), Moses Antony Rutuku (37) and Hatangimana Denis, who pleaded guilty before the magistrate and confessed that they are not citizens of Tanzania and they entered into the country illegally without proper travelling documents.

The magistrate Sachole told the court that the convicts committed the crime against Immigration Act [CAP. 54 R.E. 2016) Chapter 54.

According to the charge sheet, the Burundi nationals were nabbed by immigration officers at Kawajense Street here in Mpanda municipality at around 8:30 am, saying that their apprehension was made possible following an impeccable tip off from law abiding citizens.