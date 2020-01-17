Tanzania: Illegal Entry Lands Three Burundi Nationals in Jail

17 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Mpanda

THREE Burundians have been sentenced to two years in jail each after they failed to pay a fine of 700,000/- each. The three have been convicted of illegal entry into the country via Lake Tanganyika.

The judgment was read at the Mpanda District Magistrate's Court here in Mpanda, Katavi Region by Magistrate Adelf Sachore this week after the three pleaded guilty of the charges.

The convicts are Samwel Daniel Sisiko (41), Moses Antony Rutuku (37) and Hatangimana Denis, who pleaded guilty before the magistrate and confessed that they are not citizens of Tanzania and they entered into the country illegally without proper travelling documents.

The magistrate Sachole told the court that the convicts committed the crime against Immigration Act [CAP. 54 R.E. 2016) Chapter 54.

According to the charge sheet, the Burundi nationals were nabbed by immigration officers at Kawajense Street here in Mpanda municipality at around 8:30 am, saying that their apprehension was made possible following an impeccable tip off from law abiding citizens.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Migration
Burundi
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.