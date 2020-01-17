Tanzania: Ministry of Health Continues Lookout On Ebola Outbreak

17 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

THE Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender and Children (MHCDGC), has conducted training to various health stakeholders, including Rural Community Health Workers (RCHW) from nine regions as part of efforts to intensify preventive measures against Ebola virus.

A Senior Official from the Ministry's Health Promotion Unit, Mr Aggrey Mshana named the regions as Rukwa,Katavi, Kigoma, Songwe, Mbeya, Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Kagera and Geita.

Mshana said the one-day training which was held on Wednesday attracted more than 100 participants, where apart from RCHW, it was attended by religious leaders and health stakeholders.

He further said that to date, Tanzania had not reported any case of Ebola, but it was not immune from the disease due to cross border interaction.

"The government is closely working with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organizations responsible for health to keep the threat of Ebola at bay. The government has also supplied Thermal Scanners to all main gateways of the country, including borders, ports and airports," he emphasized.

According to Mr Mshana, the government has so far enhanced its integrated disease surveillance and response system in the country's border posts that are frequently used by nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to cross over into the country.

The Tanzania Red Cross Society Manager, Ms Robi Wambura told the participants that the Ebola virus is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads in the human population through human-tohuman transmission.

For his part, the Sumbawanga District Commissioner (DC), Dr Halfany Haule said in watching out against the disease, the Malangali dispensary in the municipality is prepared to accommodate and attend to any case of Ebola.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.