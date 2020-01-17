Tanzania: Biharamulo Couple Murdered Over Land Dispute

17 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

POLICE in Kagera Region are investigating an incident where a couple in Biharamulo District was allegedly murdered in a land-related dispute.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi, identified the deceased as Elizeus Rubante (35) and his wife, Juliana Joseph (28), both residents of Mabale village, in Biharamulo District.

He noted that for quite a long time there was a long standing land dispute after Rubante inherited a piece of land from his grandfather (unnamed) and later forced to flee the village after being accused that he was a thief.

"The other family members opposed Rubante inheriting the piece of land, and he was relentlessly asked to leave the village but he resisted. On the night of January 14 this year, a group of armed people stormed into their house and assaulted the couple using machetes. They hacked them to death before escaping into the darkness," he said.

According to Mr Malimi, seven suspects were helping the police in investigation and will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations.

He named them as Sophia Joseph (45), Joseph Magambo (47), both residents of Nyakahura village.

Others are Alphonce Karoli (37), Martine Makabe (36), Alex Leopold (44), Salvatory Mwiliza (38) and Aloyce Leopold (45), all residents of Mabale village.

In another development, the Regional Police Chief further said that a two-year old child, Bahati Juma, a resident of Kazingati village, in Ngara District, was allegedly killed by his father identified as Juma Daniel (30), after burning his buttocks.

He explained that Daniel had married another wife, Emiliana Juma after divorcing the child's mother.

He said on the night of December 27, last year, the child accidentally shat on his bed while sleeping.

Daniel was allegedly annoyed by the act and punished the child by burning his buttocks using a hot object.

The child sustained severe injuries and died on January 14, this year.

The suspect has been arrested and he will be arraigned in court when investigations are completed, he said, and strongly warned people to avoid gender violence against children.

More From: Daily News

Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
