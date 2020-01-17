Tanzania: Floods Wreak Havoc As Three Regions Seek Solution

HEAVY rains have caused massive damage on road and bridge infrastructure here, subsequently impeding transport between four regions of Rukwa, Katavi, Songwe and Tabora while efforts to reinstate them are on progress.

In Rukwa Region, the most affected areas are along the Lake Rukwa Valley on the side of Sumbawanga District, where 100 bridges have been affected.

Also, a stretch linking villages of Kasansa and Kilyamatundu spanning 178 kilometers has been badly damaged to the extent of being impassable.

The section of road from Kasansa to Kilyamatundu is an aerial link between regions of Rukwa, Katavi and Songwe along the Lake Rukwa Valley which is famous for producing bumper surplus of cereals, including maize, rice as well as cattle rearing.

The Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joachim Wangabo said the flood caused by heavy rains on Lyamba Lya Mfipa Mountain on Ufipa Plateau have caused huge damage along the Lake Rukwa Valley by washing away bridges linking villages of Muze, Kifinga, Lwanji and Msia "Downpour has damaged requisite road infrastructures, including bridges, cutting off transportation between one ward to another, village to village as well as between regions of Rukwa, Katavi and Songwe...." added the RC.

On his part, the Rukwa Regional Tanroads Manager, Eng Masuka Mkina said already emergency fund for renovation of the broken road infrastructure has been solicited from the headquarters, adding that the actual ruin caused by the rains has not been quantified so far.

Equally, the Katavi Regional Tanroads Manager, Eng Martin Mwakabende told the "Daily News" in a phone interview that Mirumba Bridge on Kizi- Kibao Highway which is an aerial link between Katavi and Rukwa regions has been swept away by flood, affecting transportation system between the two regions for a week now.

According to Eng Mwakabende, Usevya Bridge has been covered by huge trees uprooted by floods and thrown into the river, cutting off transportation between Katavi and Tabora regions respectively.