Kenya: Locust Invasion - Another Swarm in Wajir Despite Spraying

17 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

An army of desert locusts has invaded Wajir South sub-county despite the ongoing aerial spraying.

Wajir, Mandera, and Garissa counties were first hit by the invasion and were followed by Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Samburu and Laikipia counties

In Wajir, the locusts were first sighted in Kutulo, Tarbaj Sub-county, more than two weeks ago, having flown from Somalia.

The army then flew to Wajir West, Wajir North, Eldas and Wajir South, destroying swathes of vegetation in a region where pastoralism is the main source of livelihood.

THE SPREAD

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Hassan Gure, an official from the county agriculture department, said the locusts migrated into the area two days ago.

Reports from the department stated that two swarms were on their way to Somalia and two others to Mandera County.

"We are told they passed Elwak Town at around 4.45pm and moved to the Wajir side towards Shimbir Fatuma," said Mr Gure.

Regarding spraying on Friday morning, Mr Gure said the exercise was ineffective since the plan was restricted to certain areas due to the threat of Al-Shabaab militants.

NATIONAL DISASTER

Wajir's Agriculture executive, Mr Ahmed Shariff, said at least 15 swarms have spread into the county so far from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Seven were repelled by the spraying, he said, while eight were pushed away by the combined efforts of residents and parties including security officers.

Mr Shariff appealed to the government to declare the invasion a national disaster and intensify aerial spraying as it is the most effective method.

He said the government should send more chemicals to the northern region to prevent another invasion.

"We have all seen the effects of the invasion. The government should declare it a national disaster to pave way for more resources to be mobilised," he said.

CHALLENGES

On Thursday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary(CS) Peter Munya said the pesticides they had been using were ineffective but that the government had bought 6,000 litres of a more effective chemical.

Regarding challenges in fighting the locusts, Mr Shariff said the large sizes of land had made it difficult to single out entry points.

He also noted misinformation among the public.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.