Kenya: Performers Condemn Shooting of DJ at B-Club

Performers Rights Society of Kenya (PRISK) chairman Ephantus Kamau has condemned the shooting of a deejay inside a club in Kilimani on Friday morning.

Mr Kamau said patrons should respect all entertainers and artistes when visiting social places. He also called upon the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to follow up the matter closely until justice is served.

"PRISK condemns the shooting of a DJ at a club in Kilimani allegedly by MP Babu Owino. Deejays & clubs are our biggest partners in the management of artists' rights & revenue collection. We call on the DCI to investigate," said Mr Kamau.

Brought to book

He added: "It is really a bad state we cannot have someone entertaining you and then you harm them outside there. Babu Owino and any other person who might think of it kindly tafadhali next time try to cool down your temper. As Performers Rights Society of Kenya we want to tell Babu Owino to pay for that and we want to tell the government and especially the DCI to follow up closely until he is brought to book."

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been arrested over the shooting incident.

Sources privy to the incident said the legislator, who is no stranger to controversy, shot a DJ at B-Club, which is located at Galana Plaza, in the wee hours of the morning. He is being detained at Kilimani Police Station.