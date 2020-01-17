Mauritius: Public Service Excellence Award Edition 2019 - Call for Participation Now Open

press release

The call for participation in the Public Service Excellence Award (PSEA) Edition 2019 is now open. The theme chosen for this edition is "Citizen-centric Public Service to accelerate socio-economic development".

In this context, the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms invites all Ministries/Departments/Local Authorities, as well as their respective Divisions/Units, to participate in the PSEA 2019 which is meant to give an added dimension to the ongoing efforts of Government to improve the quality of services delivered to the public through the implementation of smart processes and the use of intelligent tools and techniques.

The PSEA aims at recognising organisational excellence and rewards Ministries/Departments/Local Authorities or Divisions/Units that have adopted innovative and environmentally-friendly means to deal with daily challenges. It also promotes a performance-based, responsive, customer-focused and accountable public service.

Participating Ministries/Departments/Local Authorities will be required, during the adjudication process, to demonstrate their achievements for the past year in terms of well-defined best practices that have resulted in substantial changes or improvements which are aligned to any of the 10 pillars of the Public Sector Business Transformation Strategy.

The selected best three entries will receive in order of merit the Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards and will be offered cash prizes in the following categories namely: Gold Award; Rs 100 000; Silver Award; Rs 60 000 and Bronze Awards; Rs 40 000.

The Entry Form for participation is available on the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms' website. A soft copy of the application should be forwarded by email at mcsa-aru@govmu.org and a hard copy thereof, duly signed by a member of Senior Management, should be forwarded to the same Ministry at latest by 20 March 2020 at 16 00hrs.