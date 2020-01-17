Mozambique: New Brewery Carries Out Production Tests

17 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The newest brewery of the company Cervejas de Mocambique (CDM - Beers of Mozambique) carried out its first production test on Tuesday, according to a press release from the company.

The brewery is located in Marracuene district, in Maputo province, on an area of 71 hectares. Construction began in December 2018, and total investment in the brewery is estimated at 180 million US dollars. Jobs have been provided for about 2,000 Mozambicans during the construction phase.

CDM claims that its new factory uses "modern technologies of production, packaging and filling designed to guarantee excellence in the quality of the beers, while at the same time maintaining sustainability of the environment".

"The new factory is unequivocal proof of our constant concern with the future, with the sustainability of the environment and with the desire to empower the development of the communities and of the country", declared CDM general manager Pedro Cruz, during the initial tests.

CDM is the Mozambican subsidiary of AB InBev, the largest brewing company in the world. The Marracuene brewery is the company's fourth factory in Mozambique - the others are located in Maputo, Beira and Nampula.

In addition to Mozambican beers such as 2M, Laurentina, Manica, Dourada and Impala, CDM also sells such global brands as Corona, Stella Artois and Budweiser.

