Mozambique: Terrorists Strike in Mueda District

Maputo — For the first time terrorists operating in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have struck in Mueda district, the birthplace of President Filipe Nyusi, reports Friday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The insurgency, believed to be inspired by Islamic fundamentalism, began in October 2017 with attacks on police facilities in Mocimboa da Praia district, and then spread to Palma, MacomIa, Nangade and Muidumbe districts

Last week, "Carta de Mocambique" writes, the insurgents reached Mueda, with an attack against a Land Cruiser vehicle, near Chapa village, on the road from Mueda town to Montepuez.

Nobody was killed or injured in the attack, which was carried out by people wearing police uniforms, believed to have been stolen. This is thought to be the same group which, a few days ago, attacked Magaia village, in Muidumbe.

Local sources told the newssheet that in fact the first attack in Mueda occurred in November 2019, against Nastengi village.

Meanwhile the police have arrested three members of the defence and security forces in Mucojo administrative post, Macomia district. They are accused of stealing goods from local shops last Sunday, and of vandalising three stalls.

They stole a radio, a tin of tuna, alcoholic drinks and an unspecified sum of money. The soldiers, who appeared to be acting under the influence of alcohol, also opened fire against a house where villagers were watching a televised football match.

Most people sleep early in Mucojo, for fear of the islamists, but this time the thieves were discovered. One of the victims complained at the local police post, and the thieves were arrested, and forced to return the goods they had stolen.