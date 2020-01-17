South Africa: Proteas Bowlers Impress On Dead St George's Pitch

analysis

The Proteas toiled on dead pitch after captain Faf du Plessis lost his sixth toss in a row and England unsurprisingly chose to bat at St George's Park on Thursday, 16 January 2020.

England 224 for 4 (Zak Crawley 44) vs South Africa

There is more life in a morgue than the St George's Park pitch which greeted South Africa and England on the first day of the third Test on Thursday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is having a rough time with the bat, as 79 runs in his last seven Test innings suggests, but that's nothing compared to his dismal recent record at the toss.

He lost all three tosses against India in India and has lost all three of this series so far. On a sporty pitch losing the toss is less serious than on the type on offer in Port Elizabeth, but such is Du Plessis' luck at the moment.

England captain Joe Root could hardly suppress a smile when the coin favoured him again and he didn't hesitate to bat on another scorching day in the friendly city, which is in the middle of a five-year drought and an unprecedented heatwave. It's not a...