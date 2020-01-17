South Africa: Proteas Bowlers Impress On Dead St George's Pitch

16 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Proteas toiled on dead pitch after captain Faf du Plessis lost his sixth toss in a row and England unsurprisingly chose to bat at St George's Park on Thursday, 16 January 2020.

England 224 for 4 (Zak Crawley 44) vs South Africa

There is more life in a morgue than the St George's Park pitch which greeted South Africa and England on the first day of the third Test on Thursday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is having a rough time with the bat, as 79 runs in his last seven Test innings suggests, but that's nothing compared to his dismal recent record at the toss.

He lost all three tosses against India in India and has lost all three of this series so far. On a sporty pitch losing the toss is less serious than on the type on offer in Port Elizabeth, but such is Du Plessis' luck at the moment.

England captain Joe Root could hardly suppress a smile when the coin favoured him again and he didn't hesitate to bat on another scorching day in the friendly city, which is in the middle of a five-year drought and an unprecedented heatwave. It's not a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Sport
Southern Africa
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.