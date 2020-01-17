South Africa: Rabada Banned for Wanderers Test After Root Celebration

17 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — South Africa's Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth Test against England at Wanderers after being docked one demerit point for his celebrations in dismissing England captain Joe Root on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

LIVE: Proteas v England - 3rd Test, Day 2

Rabada has also been fined 15% of his match fee having been "found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first day of the third Test match against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday."

The South African bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match."

After the day's play, Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Rabada has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24 month period and as such will miss South Africa's next Test match.

Rabada's three previous demerit points had come in February and March in 2018, which included his infamous "shoulder bump" with then-Australian captain Steve Smith, also at St George's Park.

?? @KagisoRabada25 enjoyed getting Joe Root out earlier this afternoon ??#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/lRx5dyPaXr-- SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) January 16, 2020

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.