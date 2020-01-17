South Africa: Rabada Banned for Wanderers Test After Root Celebration

Cape Town — South Africa's Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth Test against England at Wanderers after being docked one demerit point for his celebrations in dismissing England captain Joe Root on Thursday.

The news was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

Rabada has also been fined 15% of his match fee having been "found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the first day of the third Test match against England in Port Elizabeth on Thursday."

The South African bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match."

After the day's play, Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Rabada has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24 month period and as such will miss South Africa's next Test match.

Rabada's three previous demerit points had come in February and March in 2018, which included his infamous "shoulder bump" with then-Australian captain Steve Smith, also at St George's Park.

?? @KagisoRabada25 enjoyed getting Joe Root out earlier this afternoon ??#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/lRx5dyPaXr-- SuperSport ?? (@SuperSportTV) January 16, 2020

Source: Sport24