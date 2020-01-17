South Africa: Parents At Parktown Boys' School Demand Answers Following Death of Pupil During a Camp

17 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Parents and pupils at Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg were visibly heartbroken on Friday as news of the death of a 13-year-old Grade 8 pupil surfaced.

With teary eyes, some pupils from the camp could be seen walking out of the school gates being consoled by their mothers.

Enock Mpianzi went missing as Grade 8 pupils participated in a water activity during an orientation camp near Brits in North West on Wednesday.

The boy was last seen on Wednesday when a makeshift raft he and other boys were on overturned on the Crocodile River.

Shock

Parents whose children attend the school have expressed shock at the incident.

One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News24 that her son was unable to go on the camp because she had not bought his uniform.

"More than anything else, I am shocked. Thank God he didn't go. But I have a lot of questions because I am asking myself of the methods they took to ensure the children are safe," she said.

The mother said the incident has left her shaken and questioning her decision to place her son at the school.

"But where else should I take him because of all this placement issues?"

A father Tebogo Mphela, a former pupil of the school, was at the school to pick up his son, who was also at the camp.

He said from the time the boys left, he had a feeling that something would happen. This as the boys were allegedly under the care of the school's Grade 12s.

"I had this instinct that these are children going to look after children. The so-called matrics. I had a feeling something wrong would happen and it did and I feel sorry for that child who drowned," the father said.

Counselling

The parents are demanding answers from the school and education department following the tragedy and are also questioning why they were not informed about the incident.

"I only heard about this incident on the news this morning, to my surprise," one parent told News24.

By 12:00 school had been let out.

The Teddy Bear Foundation, who was called in by the department, is at the school to offer support.

The foundation's director Shaheda Omar said their team had already started counselling the pupils and parents.

Danie van der Merwe, marketing manager at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak, where the camp took place, referred all media queries to the education department.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to brief the media in the afternoon.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.