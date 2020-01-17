South Africa: Free State Pupil Matriculates Against All Odds

17 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The death of her mother shortly before her exams in 2019, had the potential to derail Vuyisile Nkala from matriculating - but the 18-year-old persevered against all odds.

Nkala's mother passed away a week before she started writing her final National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. She has one brother and now stays with a legal guardian.

While going through an emotionally difficult time after the loss of her mother, Nkala was determined not to lose hope and continued pushing against the odds.

"I received support from Mr Ramohlokoane (a teacher from the KST) who helped me with extra classes and attended my mom's funeral and always took time to encourage me," said Nkala.

Despite the emotional trauma, the 18-year-old from HTS Sasolburg High School, which falls within the Fezile Dabi Education District, managed to matriculate.

This, she managed with the help of the Kagiso Shanduka Trust (KST) in partnership with the Free State Department of Education.

Nkala benefitted from this partnership through the additional support KST provided to all Grade 12 learners through extended extra Maths classes.

KST is a collaboration between Kagiso Trust and the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation previously known as Shanduka Foundation.

KST in partnership with the Free State Department of Education have been implementing District Whole School Development programme for the past seven years.

The Fezile Dabi district obtained 90.3% in the 2019 NSC examinations and still remained the leading district in the Free State Province and the fourth leading district nationally.

Nkala is happy about her results in Maths, Physical Science, Civil Technology, Engineering, Graphics and Design, Business Studies, English home language, Afrikaans first additional language and Life Orientation.

Nkala has applied to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme for funding to study Bcom Accounting at either Wits University, University of Pretoria or North West University.

"A message for the Class of 2020 is to keep focused and plan your goals and targets early in the year. It will be difficult, but you have to focus and work hard towards your goals," said an elated Nkala.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.