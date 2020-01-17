South Africa: Motsoaledi Welcomes Arrest of Corrupt Official

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has welcomed the arrest of immigration official Sam Jan Langa, who was arrested during a sting operation by the police last week.

Langa appeared before the Kempton Park magistrate court on 13 January 2020.

He is alleged to have demanded over R100 000 from a foreign businessman who was in the country illegally to ensure that the businessman and other foreigners were not deported back to their country of origin.

He faces charges of corruption, extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

"We shall spare no effort in rooting out corruption and malfeasance in all its forms in the department.

"The department will work with the police and all law enforcement agencies to ensure that transgressors face the full might of the law," said Motsoaledi.

The Minister bemoaned the fact that Langa is actually a law enforcement officer whose job is to make sure that the law is upheld, adhered to and respected.

Motsoaledi echoed the call from the police that anyone who may have any information on such corrupt activities or any other criminal activities to contact the SA Police Service.