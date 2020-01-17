South Africa: Ramaphosa Won't Bow to Pressure to Axe Gordhan

17 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Gwede Mantashe wants Eskom transferred to him. SAA outflanks Eskom for the attention of the party's NEC at the weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not bow to growing political pressure to fire Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

The two met on Monday as part of a regular briefing exercise and Gordhan is said to continue to have Ramaphosa's support. But what the president will have to grapple with at this weekend's ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting is Eskom's reporting line.

The ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe wants Eskom placed under his Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. As the ANC chairperson, he enjoys far greater political authority than Gordhan.

Mantashe has the support of two powerful party figures: Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile and the Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini who first floated the Eskom transfer at last week's (January 11) party for the January 8 festivities in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

A so-called fightback faction in the ANC is in alliance with the EFF to launch a campaign to get Gordhan out. The first volleys were fired this week. The EFF has started a #Gordhanmustfall campaign which it will put into top gear at next month's State of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.