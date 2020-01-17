South Africa: Ramaphosa Won't Bow to Pressure to Axe Gordhan

analysis

Gwede Mantashe wants Eskom transferred to him. SAA outflanks Eskom for the attention of the party's NEC at the weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not bow to growing political pressure to fire Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

The two met on Monday as part of a regular briefing exercise and Gordhan is said to continue to have Ramaphosa's support. But what the president will have to grapple with at this weekend's ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting is Eskom's reporting line.

The ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe wants Eskom placed under his Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. As the ANC chairperson, he enjoys far greater political authority than Gordhan.

Mantashe has the support of two powerful party figures: Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile and the Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini who first floated the Eskom transfer at last week's (January 11) party for the January 8 festivities in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

A so-called fightback faction in the ANC is in alliance with the EFF to launch a campaign to get Gordhan out. The first volleys were fired this week. The EFF has started a #Gordhanmustfall campaign which it will put into top gear at next month's State of the...