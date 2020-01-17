South Africa: 'If There's One Cyclist Who Can Come Back, It's Nic Dlamini'

analysis

The year has begun with concerns about when Nic Dlamini will return to professional cycling while he waits for his broken arm to heal after a physical altercation with rangers, and also with the spotlight on South African National Parks (SANParks) amid complaints about abuse and poor training.

Professional young cyclist Nic Dlamini is "incredibly gutsy and determined" and has the resilience to recover from the "disgusting" incident that left him with a broken arm at the hand of park rangers, according to athlete Joel Stransky.

Stransky, most famous for scoring the winning drop goal in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, is now, in his own words, an "amateur cyclist". He cycled with and chatted to Dlamini a few times before the SANParks incident.

On 27 December 2019, Dlamini's arm was broken by SANParks rangers at the Table Mountain National Park after they alleged he did not show his cycling permit. The five rangers involved in the incident have been suspended, pending an independent investigation.

Dlamini is still receiving treatment for a broken arm, so he cannot train until fully healed.

Nic Dlamini on January 17, 2019 in Uraidla, Australia. (Photo: Getty Images / Peter Mundy)

Having been the victim...