South Africa: President Not Attending WEF and London Events

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

The annual meeting in Davos takes place from 21 to 24 January 2020, while the UK-Africa Summit will take place on Monday, 20 January 2020.

"The President has taken this decision to give attention to pressing domestic priorities and preparations for the governing party and Cabinet Makgotla," the Presidency confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

South Africa will be represented in Davos and London by senior government and civil society representatives led by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, respectively.

"The President is further currently engaged with preparations towards South Africa's assumption of the Chairship of the African Union at the 33rd African Union Summit on 9-10 February 2020.

"The President is confident that the nation will benefit from the participation of the government and civil society delegations in the Davos and London events," said the President's office.