South Africa: President Not Attending WEF and London Events

17 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

The annual meeting in Davos takes place from 21 to 24 January 2020, while the UK-Africa Summit will take place on Monday, 20 January 2020.

"The President has taken this decision to give attention to pressing domestic priorities and preparations for the governing party and Cabinet Makgotla," the Presidency confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

South Africa will be represented in Davos and London by senior government and civil society representatives led by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, respectively.

"The President is further currently engaged with preparations towards South Africa's assumption of the Chairship of the African Union at the 33rd African Union Summit on 9-10 February 2020.

"The President is confident that the nation will benefit from the participation of the government and civil society delegations in the Davos and London events," said the President's office.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.