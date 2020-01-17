South Africa: South Sudan Commits to Form Transitional Government

Parties involved in the resolution of conflict in South Sudan have committed to work towards the formation of a Transitional Government of National Unity.

Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as South Africa's special envoy to South Sudan expressed his satisfaction at the progress made upon the conclusion of the working visit.

During the visit, the Deputy President held consultation meetings with various parties and stakeholders that are signatories to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

In these consultations, there was consensus on the formation of the Revitalised Government of National Unity before or by the end of the current extended period of 100 days ending in February 2020.

"We have entered a crucial stage of these negotiations and all of us should treat this process with diligence and care. As facilitators, we are confident that the Parties will form the Transitional Government of National Unity within this window," said the Deputy President.

The number of states and their boundaries has been a sticking point between parties towards the formation of a Transitional Government of National Unity.

Given that this matter has not been settled, parties agreed on a seven-day period for further consultation on the proposal of arbitration as a mechanism to break the impasse.

"In our view, the proposal on the table is one mechanism that can produce an outcome that will stand the test of time, and serve as a strong basis for the constitutional making process as stipulated in the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

"We therefore must allow parties time to consult as they have requested," said Deputy President Mabuza.

The Deputy President Mabuza thanked the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mediation for the role it continues to play in supporting the peace process.

In these deliberations Deputy President Mabuza was joined by the Special Envoys from Kenya, Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Betty Bigombe from Uganda and IGAD Special Envoy on South Sudan, Ambassador Ismail Wais.