South Africa: Police Officials Appears in Court for Alleged Corruption and Defeating the Ends of Justice

press release

Gauteng — Two police officials Detective Constables, Robert Pepsy Lebyane (38) and Curtus Chauke (34) appeared before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

It is reported that the duo allegedly demanded a bribe of R2000 from the complainant in June 2018, for him not to be arrested for an alleged reckless and negligent driving case against him. The matter was immediately reported at the Hawks' Serious Corruption offices in Germiston for further investigation.

Thorough investigation was conducted against Constables Lebyane and Chauke for defeating the ends of justice and corruption which led to warrants of arrest being issued for their apprehension in December 2019.

The warrants of arrest were executed on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 at Boksburg police station. They were ultimately charged and appeared in court facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Constables Lebyane and Chauke were granted bail of R4000 each and the case is postponed to 14 February 2020 for further investigation.