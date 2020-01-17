South Africa: Missing 13-Year Old Boy's Body Found Near Brits

press release

Police divers, who were part of a search team, discovered the body of Enock Mpianzi (13) at about 09:45 today, about 3 km from where he was allegedly last seen on Wednesday, 15 January 2020, in the Crocodile River in Assen, close to Brits.

Mpianzi was reported as missing on Thursday, 16 January 2020 and police immediately activated a search team consisting of police divers and K9 (Dog Unit), who searched until it became dark. The search continued this morning until his body was recovered.

Initial information indicated that he was participating in a team building exercise, where learners were divided into groups to build rafts and then placed them in the river, to drift about 100-150 meters downstream. The water current was very strong and at some stage the learners went under water as they were drifting. During rollcall by the teachers, it was realized that Mpianzi was missing.

A case of Inquest is under investigation by police to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding his death.

