South Africa: Power System Stabilising

17 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The risk of load shedding is low today, says Eskom.

"There is enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand," the power utility said in a statement on Friday.

"The system is showing improvement with generation units performing better and the level of breakdowns slowly declining."

Eskom said unplanned outages were at 11 374 at 6am on Friday morning.

The current performance of the system has allowed Eskom to preserve its emergency resources.

"Our teams continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice.

"We ask customers to use electricity wisely to assist us to avoid or limit the levels of load shedding," the utility said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Energy
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.