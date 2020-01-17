South Africa: Power System Stabilising

The risk of load shedding is low today, says Eskom.

"There is enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand," the power utility said in a statement on Friday.

"The system is showing improvement with generation units performing better and the level of breakdowns slowly declining."

Eskom said unplanned outages were at 11 374 at 6am on Friday morning.

The current performance of the system has allowed Eskom to preserve its emergency resources.

"Our teams continue to give periodic updates on the status of the power system as things may change at short notice.

"We ask customers to use electricity wisely to assist us to avoid or limit the levels of load shedding," the utility said.