South Africa: Mboweni Says He Will Fly Structural Reform Flag At Wef in Davos, 'Fingers Crossed' On SAA

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is going to the annual World Economic Forum talk shop in Davos to fly the flag of structural reform. Mboweni is serious, but it remains to be seen if the ANC is coming to the party. He has also embraced the ANC's stated commitment to non-racialism in an unexpected way.

Every year, South Africa sends a delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss resort town of Davos. The event is not an investment summit, but the goal ultimately is to sell South Africa's brand on a global stage. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who first attended Davos almost three decades ago, told a breakfast briefing on Thursday, 16 January that he would be assuring attendees there next week that South Africa was indeed embarking on structural reforms.

"There is a determination on the part of the South African authorities to implement serious structural reforms... These include among others a determined effort to put state-owned enterprises (SOEs) on the correct path. Those which work must be supported, and those which don't work must get out of the way," he told the gathering in Rosebank.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will reportedly be attending the UK/Africa investment summit...