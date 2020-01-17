South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Stolen Vehicle

press release

A 42-year-old mother and her two kids were forced into a bathroom, robbed at gunpoint and left to free themselves. This was an ordeal experienced by a woman from Umkomaas on 11 December 2019. The victim was at her home in Mfume with her children when two unknown men knocked at her door and requested to see a person who was unknown to her.

One of the men forced her into the house at gunpoint. The victim and her children were locked inside the bathroom whilst the men ransacked the house. They stole valuable items including a television, watch and printer before they fled in woman's car. The victim and her kids managed to free themselves and call the police after the men left. A case of robbery was opened at the Umkomaas police station for investigation.

Yesterday police officers from the Umlazi K9 Unit were conducting crime prevention duties when they stopped a vehicle traveling in the township. Whilst searching the vehicle, police officers discovered that the vehicle was stolen at Umkomaas. The suspects aged between 23 and 24, were immediately arrested for robbery. They will appear in court soon.

"Criminals can run but they cannot hide forever. Our police officers are deployed at strategic locations within the province and those who think that they can get away with criminal activities in this province are fooling themselves. We are proud of our police officers who continue to remain dedicated towards fighting crime and protecting the community," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.