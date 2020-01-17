South Africa: Two Gauteng Police Officials Granted Bail

17 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Two police officers, who were arrested for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice, have been granted R4000 bail each.

The police officials, Detective Constables Robert Pepsy Lebyane, 38, and Curtus Chauke, 34, made a brief appearance at the Boksburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

According to Hawks' Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Lebyane and Chauke were arrested on 15 January 2020, following a report that they allegedly demanded a bribe of R2000 from the complainant for him not to be arrested for an alleged reckless and negligent driving case against him.

"The incident which took place in June 2018, was immediately reported at the Hawks' Serious Corruption offices in Germiston for further investigation. A thorough investigation was conducted against the two constables for defeating the ends of justice and corruption, which led to warrants of their arrest being issued in December 2019," Mulamu said.

The warrants of arrest were executed on 15 January 2020 at Boksburg police station, and they appeared in court facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The case was postponed to 14 February 2020 for further investigation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bad Kenyan Roads Stop Tullow From Trucking Crude Oil From Turkana
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.