South Africa: Assistance Sought in a Double Murder Case

17 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Durban North Detectives are making an appeal to members of the community for assistance with regards to the whereabouts of the man depicted in the attached photo. The person who is known as Strini Chetty alias Micolan, is in his thirties; approximately 1.78m in height; dark in complexion and medium built with short hair. The detectives believe that he can be of assistance in a double murder case that they are investigating.

On Saturday, 28 December 2019 at 13:00, two black BMW vehicles were travelling along Umhlanga Rocks Drive. As the vehicles approached the traffic lights at the intersection of Umhlanga Rocks Drive and Keynsham Drive, the driver of the rear BMW began to shoot at the occupants in the BMW that was in front. A female passenger in the vehicle sustained two gunshot wounds on the head and was pronounced dead on the scene by the attending paramedics. The male driver sustained two gunshots wounds on the head, one on the body and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Charges of murder were opened at the Durban North police station for investigation.

Anyone who can assist the police with the investigation, is requested to contact Brigadier MM Khumalo on 082 556 8642/Captain R Balram on 083 783 6007 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest of confidence. A reward of up to R50,000.00 is being offered for any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect in this case.

