Ghana: Gusa Games End Today

After over two weeks of excitement, the curtains will be drawn on the 26th Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) Games today at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

A very colourful closing ceremony which would be climaxed by a final football match between UG and University of Mines and Technology (UmaT) would end the successful competition.

Dignitaries including government officials, corporate individuals, UG's management, heads of the 11 participating universities and other guests would be in attendance for today's ceremony.

There would also be medal and trophy presentations to distinguished universities and athletes amidst rich cultural display and music.

With defending champions, University of Cape Coast (UCC) making a huge mark with the possibility of retaining their title, host UG would also be hoping to clinch most of the medals during today's ceremony.

The likes of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and University for Development Studies (UDS) and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have also enjoyed a good run and would head to the closing ceremony beaming with confidence.

UmaT, GIMPA, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) and University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) have also made a good representation and looking forward to the grand finale.

With most of the games especially basketball, football, volleyball, beach volleyball and handball concluded, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) would today hand over the baton to the university that would host the next GUSA Games.

According to the Co-chair of the LOC, Dr.Bella Bello Bitugu, the standards of this year's Games, had been very impressive and looked forward to maintaining the standard and possibly improving upon it in subsequent years.

This year's competition, the 26th edition (Legon 2020) was held under the theme "Integrating Sports into Academia for Youth Empowerment and Development."