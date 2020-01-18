Ghana: Rapper Maccasio Holds Historic Album Launch in Tamale

18 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Tamale-based award winning rapper Sherif Abdul Majeed popularly known as Maccasio, kick-started the year 2020 with a historic album launch held on Saturday in Tamale.

Dubbed "Zero 2 Hero," the fourth studio album contains 14 songs and featured top Ghanaian rappers including Medikal and Guru.

As part of the concert, the "Dagomba girl" hit maker organised health walk to fortify the youth to ensure patronage of the programme.

The launch was climaxed with performances from Don Sigli, Fadlan, Wizchild, Sapashini, Gaffachi, Choggu Boys, Flawa, Teflon Flex, Ras Tony, Wumbee, among others.

Maccasio sparked the night with electrifying performances which got his fan based called '69 Fan' and other patrons entertained.

He performed some of his hit tracks including "Money, Rap King-Kong" among others to get patrons dance to his tempo.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend,the talented singer stated that he launched the album to prove his mettle to fans and music admirers.

"I want to encourage my fans to keep up the fight because success comes to those who put their mind on it," he said.

Maccasio urged fans to do away with negativities and setbacks, adding that "push hard to gain what you want, it does not matter your educational background or family status; you can reach the top just like I did."

In 2018, he won the "Breakout Act of The Year" at 3Music Awards and the "Most Promising Artiste" at Ghana Music Awards South Africa (SA) and also won the "Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year" award at 2019 United Kingdom (UK) Ghana Music Awards.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.