Somalia: A Grenade Attack in Mogadishu Leaves At Least 10 Wounded

18 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ten people have been wounded with two sustaining serious injuries following a hand grenade attack in Mogadishu on Friday night.

According to security officials, the explosive device was hurled into a house where young people gathered for fun in the Yaqshid district.

Somali police force arrived at the scene of the crime shortly to conduct further investigations.

It is not immediately clear the main motive behind the attack and who is responsible since no group claimed the responsibility.

Armed group al-Shabaab frequently carries attacks inform of car bombs and grenade attacks in Mogadishu targeting government installations.

More than 90 people were killed and 150 others wounded following a truck bomb attack in Ex-control junction in Mogadishu last month.

Al-Shabaab claimed the responsibility for the attack while for the first time regretting massive civilian causalities caused.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
Tanzania Government Faces Second Mining Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.