East Africa: Kenya Declares Fight Against Al-Shabab Following Deadly Attacks

Kenya's security forces have been directed to intensify their operations against al-Shabaab barely a week series attack by al-Shabaab.

Speaking at a meeting with top security officials, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta directed security officers to mount operations to flush out terrorist operatives and all sleeper cells in North Eastern and Coast region.

The President, who hosted top security chiefs in the highlight of annual security review and planning conference at State House in Mombasa Friday, said the tempo against terrorism must be high and aggressive,

He stated that sponsors and recruiters of terrorists must be targeted and dealt with harshly.

President Kenyatta told the security chiefs to be vigilant and bring to an end all means, such as smuggling of contrabands, through which terrorists receive funding.