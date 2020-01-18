East Africa: Kenya Declares Fight Against Al-Shabab Following Deadly Attacks

18 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya's security forces have been directed to intensify their operations against al-Shabaab barely a week series attack by al-Shabaab.

Speaking at a meeting with top security officials, Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta directed security officers to mount operations to flush out terrorist operatives and all sleeper cells in North Eastern and Coast region.

The President, who hosted top security chiefs in the highlight of annual security review and planning conference at State House in Mombasa Friday, said the tempo against terrorism must be high and aggressive,

He stated that sponsors and recruiters of terrorists must be targeted and dealt with harshly.

President Kenyatta told the security chiefs to be vigilant and bring to an end all means, such as smuggling of contrabands, through which terrorists receive funding.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Somalia
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Tanzania Government Faces Second Mining Dispute
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.