Somalia: Two Soldiers Killed in Al-Shabaab Raid On Afgoye Town

At least two Somali soldiers were reported to have been killed and several others wounded in heavy fighting between Al-Shabaab and the country's forces in a town outside Mogadishu.

The battle erupted after hundreds of gun-toting militants tried to storm a military outpost in Afgoye on Lower Shabelle region on Friday night, according to the local villagers.

The situation is calm this morning.

The town has witnessed such attacks in the past by Al-Shabaab as Somali and AU troops continue their joint operations to retake areas still remaining under the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group.