Somalia: Amisom Donates Vital Supplies to Somali Residents in Dhobley

100 families living in Dhobley town, Southern Somalia have received vital supplies distributed by AMISOM, as part of a civil-military cooperation initiative.

The assistance comes after recent heavy rains that caused flash floods in the region.

Mukhtar Ahmed Sahal, the deputy commissioner of the district thanked AMISOM for the humanitarian aid support to the families impacted by the floods and recent droughts.

The regions in southern Somalia hit by recurrent floods and droughts in recent years that uprooted thousands of families who are now at IDP camps and in dire need of assistance.