Angola: Diamond Projects Generate Over Thousand Jobs

Dundo — More than a thousand jobs will be generated with the entry into operation, in the next four months, of three new diamond projects in the province of Lunda Norte, announced today, Friday, the chairman of the board of Endiama, Ganga Júnior.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of his working visit to the province of Lunda Norte, the official said that the three projects (Furi, Cassanguidi and Tximbongo) will produce 15,000 carats / month.

Of the three, Furi is already in pilot production, and within three months it will start mining operations.

He announced that in the first quarter, the headquarters of Endiama Mining will be transferred from Luanda to Dundo, in order to intensify the inspection of existing mining projects in the eastern region.

Endiama Mining has as its corporate object the research, Prospecting, recognition, treatment, treatment and sale of diamonds and accessory minerals.

During this period, the headquarters of Fundação Brilhante, Endiama's social arm, will be transferred to the city of Dundo, to better monitor the company's social