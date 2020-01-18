Angola: Diamond Projects Generate Over Thousand Jobs

18 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — More than a thousand jobs will be generated with the entry into operation, in the next four months, of three new diamond projects in the province of Lunda Norte, announced today, Friday, the chairman of the board of Endiama, Ganga Júnior.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of his working visit to the province of Lunda Norte, the official said that the three projects (Furi, Cassanguidi and Tximbongo) will produce 15,000 carats / month.

Of the three, Furi is already in pilot production, and within three months it will start mining operations.

He announced that in the first quarter, the headquarters of Endiama Mining will be transferred from Luanda to Dundo, in order to intensify the inspection of existing mining projects in the eastern region.

Endiama Mining has as its corporate object the research, Prospecting, recognition, treatment, treatment and sale of diamonds and accessory minerals.

During this period, the headquarters of Fundação Brilhante, Endiama's social arm, will be transferred to the city of Dundo, to better monitor the company's social

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Labour
Mining
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Government Faces Second Mining Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.