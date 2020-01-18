Tanzania Eye Perfect FIFA U-20 Women Qualifiers Start

NATIONAL Under-20 players have said they are ready and vowed to with the first leg of FIFA U20 Women World Cup Qualifiers clash against Uganda tomorrow.

The Under-20 side will face Uganda Under-20 team at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, in the first leg, preliminary round to seek for the ticket to the World Cup finals to be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama later in August this year.

Speaking about the Sunday's game the U-20 players Opa Clement and Protasia Mbunda said the spirit in the camp was ceiling high, calling for support from fans.

"We believe in the quality of the team and individual players... the spirit is also high in the camp and we have all what it takes to win and give joy to Tanzanians. We won't let them down because we are going to fight for good results," said Opa.

The Tanzania Women Football Association (TWFA), Chairperson, Amina Karuma told the press that the team is ready to kick off the campaign against Uganda.

She said they have written a letter to schools in Dar es Salaam and other regions to appeal for their attendance tomorrow.

The return leg will be played on February 1st at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala and the winner of the two legged will make it to the next round to face winner of the match between Sierra Leone and Senegal.

Ahead of the clash, Uganda national U20 side coach Oliver Mbekeka whose squad jetted in yesterday afternoon said they have come for a positive away result.

"We are set and very ready for the game. Our target is not just to win but with many goals because this being a two legged affair we need to score as many goals as possible that maybe helpful going into the second leg," said the coach.

However she cautioned that she knows her opponents are not easy when facing Uganda but seems confident that they are going to do their best to secure good results in Dar es Salaam.

The team has been in a residential training camp for eight days at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The 2020 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will be held in Costa Rica and Panama from August 2020 and the defending champions are Japan who won its first title at the 2018 tournament in France.