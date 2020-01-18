Tanzania: Two Tanroads Staff in Custody for Corruption

18 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa

TWO Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) staff have been arrested by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) officials for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices.

Kagera Regional PCCB Chief, Mr John Joseph named the suspects as Reuben Mgoya and Damas Simemba, both being Shift-in-Charge at Kyamyorwa Weigh Bridge, in Muleba District.

He said that the duo for some time had been soliciting bribe from heavy commercial drivers, adding: "We are also looking for two others, who will be arraigned in court once arrested and investigations competed."

In a related scene, Mr Joseph further said that a Biharamulo District Education Officer (Secondary), Ms Judith Kibona, was arrested and taken to Biharamulo District Magistrate's Court on Thursday for soliciting a 3m/-bribe in Corruption Case No 2/2020.

Before the same court was an Agricultural Development Officer stationed at Nyabushozi Ward, Jonathan Kalumuna in Biharamulo District, facing Corruption Case No 1/2020 for soliciting 30,000/-bribe.

According to Mr Joseph, the accused solicited the bribe while acting as Nyabushozi Ward Executive Officer.

Recently, Tanroads Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who is also National Tanroads Workers' Council Chairman, Engineer Patrick Mfugale explained that in collaboration with PCCB, they plan to conduct regular seminars to sensitize transporters on how to avoid the vice.

"The step has been taken following increased complaints over corruption especially at Weigh Bridges and Tanroads will closely supervise the exercise," he added.

Meanwhile, Engineer Mfugale said that Regional Managers and staff within Tanroads will this time be extra careful on screening those to be awarded construction tenders.

"This will minimize loss of millions of taxpayers' money paid to shoddy contractors, who fail to perform according to agreed terms," he said.

