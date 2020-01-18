Zimbabwe: Chief Ndiweni an Illegitimate Leader - Govt Tells Court

18 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE government has written to the High Court in support of the removal of outspoken Ntabazinduna traditional leader, Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni last month by President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying the move was justified as he is not a legitimate traditional leader.

In December last year, President Mnangagwa controversially fired Ndiweni and ordered the immediate seizure of his car and all government issued possessions.

There was an uproar in certain quarters that his removal was politically motivated as he spoke against atrocities perpetrated by the government.

Following his removal, Ndiweni, through his lawyer Dumisani Dube, immediately challenged the decision at the High Court in Bulawayo on grounds that the dismissal was unconstitutional.

In the High Court application, Ndiweni cited Mnangagwa, Chiefs Council President Fortune Charumbira; Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs Assembly chairperson, Mtshane Khumalo; Matabeleland North Provincial Coordinator, Latiso Dlamini and Umguza District Coordinator Tapiwa Zivovoyi as respondents.

However, in opposing papers submitted at the High Court this week, the government, through the Local Government Permanent Secretary Zvinechimwe Ruvinga Churu, claimed that since Ndiweni's appointment in 2014, his elder brother Joram and some unidentified members of the clan had continued to petition the State to remove him on the grounds that he was installed against the Ndiweni customary principles of succession.

"At one time Joram made a court application challenging the appointment of the applicant as Chief Ndiweni under case number HC 1875/14. These petitions are the ones which prompted the ministry to set up investigation teams in 2014 and 2017 as well as to refer the matter to the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of Chiefs for recommendations to the President," argued Churu in his submission.

The Permanent Secretary said Ndiweni was lawfully removed from office.

"Section 68 of the Constitution was properly followed and the applicant was given the opportunity to be heard and to make representations during investigations," further submitted Churu.

However, Ndiweni's lawyer maintains that Mnangagwa's action was clearly in violation of the Constitution and the Traditional Leaders Act.

He said Ndiweni was never notified of any misconduct as per the requirement of the Act.

"Up to now, the Chief has not been formally told of his charges which have resulted in his removal. If there were any charges levelled against him, he was supposed to go before a disciplinary hearing," said Ndiweni's lawyer.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Tanzania Government Faces Second Mining Dispute
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.