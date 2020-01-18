Zimbabwe: Ginimbi to Pay U.S.$141,000 Duty for Bentley

CONTROVERSIAL businessman and socialite, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi, has been ordered to pay an additional US$58 655 09 duty on top of another US$81 469 already paid to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) for his recently imported Bentley Continental GT vehicle.

This follows an attempt by Zimra to seize his top-of-the-range vehicle following a misunderstanding on the amount he was supposed to pay as import duty.

Early this week, Kadungure approached the High Court in a bid to block Zimra from seizing is luxury vehicle.

However, both parties reached an agreement Friday after they appeared before High Court judge Webster Chinamhora to solve the dispute.

"With consent parties have reached an agreement. A reconciled figure will be around US$140 124," Kadungure's attorney Brighton Pabwe said after the court hearing.

Kadungure had initially paid US$81 469 as import for the vehicle to Zimra before he agreed before Justice Chinamhora to add another US$58 655 09.

Court ruled that the money should be paid on or before January 24 this year.

The vehicle will also be embargoed until the issue of duty has been settled completely.

This week, Ginimbi approached the High Court seeking an order barring Zimra Commissioner General, Faith Mazanhi from seizing his Bentley Continental GT.

This was after some Zimra officials and state police stormed to his Domboshava residence intending to impound his vehicle on the grounds that its import duty had been undervalued.

The Bentley in question, according to court papers is valued at R1, 9 million.