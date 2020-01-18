Zimbabwe: Ginimbi to Pay U.S.$141,000 Duty for Bentley

18 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

CONTROVERSIAL businessman and socialite, Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi, has been ordered to pay an additional US$58 655 09 duty on top of another US$81 469 already paid to Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) for his recently imported Bentley Continental GT vehicle.

This follows an attempt by Zimra to seize his top-of-the-range vehicle following a misunderstanding on the amount he was supposed to pay as import duty.

Early this week, Kadungure approached the High Court in a bid to block Zimra from seizing is luxury vehicle.

However, both parties reached an agreement Friday after they appeared before High Court judge Webster Chinamhora to solve the dispute.

"With consent parties have reached an agreement. A reconciled figure will be around US$140 124," Kadungure's attorney Brighton Pabwe said after the court hearing.

Kadungure had initially paid US$81 469 as import for the vehicle to Zimra before he agreed before Justice Chinamhora to add another US$58 655 09.

Court ruled that the money should be paid on or before January 24 this year.

The vehicle will also be embargoed until the issue of duty has been settled completely.

This week, Ginimbi approached the High Court seeking an order barring Zimra Commissioner General, Faith Mazanhi from seizing his Bentley Continental GT.

This was after some Zimra officials and state police stormed to his Domboshava residence intending to impound his vehicle on the grounds that its import duty had been undervalued.

The Bentley in question, according to court papers is valued at R1, 9 million.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Tanzania Government Faces Second Mining Dispute
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.