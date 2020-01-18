Tanzania: Azam to Sponsor Rwanda Top Flight Side Sc Kiyovu

18 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Report/ Agencies

TANZANIAN pay television Company Azam TV has agreed to sponsor Rwanda Premier League side SC Kiyovu to a tune of Rwf1132 million over the next four years.

According to the Times of Rwanda, the deal was due to be signed in Kigali on Friday.

The Mumena-based outfit will wear shirts that have Azam logo on chest after signing with Azam in a multi-million sponsorship agreement but it is not yet clear if Azam will have the broadcasting rights on their games.

Kiyovu become the second Rwandan side to sign with Azam Group this week following the latter's massive Rwf 228 million deal that was signed with 17-time champions APR on Wednesday.

"Associating ourselves with APR will definitely help us penetrate into the ever-growing demand for TV entertainment in Rwanda and selling our products," said Bakhressa Mounir, Azam Group Managing Director in Rwanda.

APR and SC Kiyovu strike sponsorship deals with Azam Group after the Tanzanian company terminated their contract with the local football governing body as the league sponsors last August, marking the end of a four-year partnership that dated back in August 2015.

