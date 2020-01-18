Tanzania: Rage - Simba to Reap From Samatta Deal

FORMER Simba Chairman Ismail Aden Rage has said the Msimbazi Street club is entitled to reap the benefits of protracted Mbwana Samatta (27) transfer deal from KRC Genk of Belgium to Aton Villa of England.

The Genk forward is heading to Villa Park in a £8.5m move, according to reports in Belgium.

In April 2011, Simba, then under the Chairmanship of Rage, agreed a 150,000 US dollars (then, about 225m/-) transfer fee for their striker Mbwana Samatta, who crossed over to the Democratic Republic of Congo's giants TP Mazembe.

Samatta had featured for Mainland's top flight side Simba for half a season but Rage said his sale to TP Mazembe was hugely beneficial to the club in terms of financial gains.

This was because Simba stood a chance to gain from training compensation and solidarity payments.

Rage said yesterday that the agreement to that effect contained a clause in which, Simba were entitled for 20 per cent share should the club (TP Mazembe) resell the player elsewhere in the future.

He insisted that such clause remains intact to date.

"I was personally in charge of Samatta's transfer deal to TP Mazembe and I know every bit of the details contained in the contract. If anything has been altered in the contract, then any individual who did that will be in trouble," wrote Rage in his instagram page.

In January 2016, Samatta left TP Mazembe and signed contract with the Belgium side for a transfer fee amounting to Euros 800,000 and Rage could not confirm whether Simba had received any amount from the sale.

However, he (Rage) insisted under the contract he had signed, Simba were required to get 20 per cent of the amount TP Mazembe had received from KRC Genk.

According to Rage, it is supposed to be the same in the current situation, if Samatta will conclude deal with Aston Villa, meaning KRC Genk will be required to share the sum of the payment with TP Mazembe and the Congolese side will also be required to extend 20 per cent of that amount they gained to Simba.

However, according to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) on "solidarity payments" Simba are unlikely to gain anything from the transfer because Samatta is already above 23 years.

The regulations states; "Training compensation shall be paid to a player's training club(s): (1) when a player signs his first contract as a professional, and (2) each time a professional is transferred until the end of the season of his 23rd birthday. The obligation to pay training compensation arises whether the transfer takes place during or at the end of the player's contract. The provisions concerning training compensation are set out in Annexe 4 of these regulations."

It is reported that Aston Villa have arranged £8.5 million deal to bring Tanzanian forward Mbwana Ally Samatta to the club from Pro side Racing Club Genk.

Samatta has scored ten goals this season for Genk in the Belgian league and will replace injured striker Wesley at Villa. While a fee has been reportedly agreed, Samatta has yet to sign personal terms at Villa.

This should be a formality - but there is another obstacle he will have to seal a UK work permit to play for the club.

Essentially, that means that even if a deal is sealed, Samatta probably won't be available to start for Villa against Brighton on the weekend.