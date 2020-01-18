Tanzania: Kuwait Investors Explore Potentials

A DELEGATION of investors from Kuwait company Alrifai is in Tanzania to explore trade and investment opportunities, mainly in cashew nuts and coffee.

The investors are looking into possibilities of purchasing the cash crop and construct a cashew nuts processing factory in the country.

The three people's delegation led by the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Abdellah Foaud arrived in Tanzania on January13 this year accompanied by Standards Manager, Ahmed Mohamed Bahie and Procurement Manager M.K. Hussin.

A statement availed to the 'Daily News' on Friday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said that the investors met with officials of Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB), Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tan Trade) and the Cereals and other Produce Board (CPB) and were informed on procedures of purchasing the cash crops and the establishment of the cashewnuts processing factory.

In a briefing about cashew nuts production in Tanzania TanTrade Acting Trade Services Director, Ms Twilumba Mlelwa said that Tanzania produces between 250,000 and 300,000 tonnes per year, mainly from Mtwara, Lindi, Ruvuma (Tunduru), Coast Region (Mkuranga and Kibaha) and Tanga.

"I want to assure you that there are 18 cashew nut factories in the country with the capacity of storing 63,000 tonnes but currently 13 are functioning and has the capacity of processing 43,000 tonnes," Mlelwa said.

The Alrifai Company's CEO Foaud expressed gratitude to Tanzania's Embassy in Kuwait for its cooperation which has enabled them to meet with other ministerial leaders to coordinate the entire process.

Apart from being briefed on the production of cashew nuts in Tanzania, the delegation also visited the cashew nuts warehouse at Kurasini in Dar es Salaam and was satisfied with the quality of the crop and pledged to invest in the country since it produces quality nuts.

Standards Manager, Ahmed Mohamed Bahie remarked: "We have seen the cashew nuts, coffee and cloves and we are satisfied with their quality... we will work hard to speed up the completion of procedures of purchasing cashew nuts from Tanzania before we start the construction of the processing factory."

The delegation visited some areas with the aim of getting information on trade and invest ment opportunities in Tanzania. They visited Lindi, Mtwara, Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar