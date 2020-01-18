Zimbabwe: Musona Eager to Impress At New Belgian Club

18 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE Warriors captain Knowledge Musona will be seeking a positive start to life at his new club KAS Eupen when they face second placed Charleroi in a Belgian Pro League Saturday.

The 29 year-old forward is expected to make his debut for KAS Eupen after completing his loan from fellow Belgian top-flight club Anderlecht Friday.

Musona's loan move to KAS Eupen comes after he impressed the team's technical team during their winter break training camp held in Doha, Qatar last week.

The Zimbabwean, who endured a disappointing spell at Anderlecht after failing to break into the first team this season, said he was delighted with his move and was eager to make an impression at his new club, who are aiming to avoid relegation.

"I got to know the club and the team during the training camp in Doha and this week in training in Eupen, and I have a very good impression," Musona said in his first press conference as a Eupen player on Friday afternoon.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Hoffeinheim players said the trial stint with the club in Qatar has helped him to familiarise with his new teammates.

"I feel comfortable here and I hope to get playing time and support my teammates. The friendly matches against Ajax Amsterdam and PSV Eindhoven were a good start. I am a versatile striker who can be aligned in the middle and on both sides.

"I play where the coach asks, maybe already against Charleroi, because I'm in good shape," he said.

Musona also took to his Twitter account and said: "Thanks to @kas_eupen for giving me this chance. I will fight every minute on & off the pitch for this beautiful team until the end of season. Glory to God."

KAS Eupen coach Beñat San José tipped Musona to make an impact at the club after being impressed by the player's qualities during his trial.

"Knowledge Musona has integrated very well into the team. He is a player who offers us additional opportunities in attack. He can score goals himself, but he can also support his teammates with good passes," San José said.

Musona endured a difficult stint at Anderlecht which saw him playing just eight times in one and half years - scoring once - since his move from KV Oostende in the same league in July 2018.

The Zimbabwe skipper was loaned to relegated Belgian side Lokeren where he played six times and scored one goal.

The move to KAS Eupen also ends the speculation which linked Musona with a move to South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Tanzania Government Faces Second Mining Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.