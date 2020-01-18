Somalia: 3 Killed As Suicide Bomber Targets Turkish Contractors

3 Killed 11 injured in an suicide bombing targeting Turkish contractors in Afgoye 30km from Somalia capital Mogadishu. 6 Turkish injured 2 critically, Turkey govt confirms.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu with in 2 weeks

The toll could rise as scores of people were rushed to hospitals,

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar told Radio Dalsan That Madiina hospuyal had received 11 bodies so faf and could increase the number as the high way was busy

Aamin Ambulance service reported The same number