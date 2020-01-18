Somalia: 3 Killed As Suicide Bomber Targets Turkish Contractors

18 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

3 Killed 11 injured in an suicide bombing targeting Turkish contractors in Afgoye 30km from Somalia capital Mogadishu. 6 Turkish injured 2 critically, Turkey govt confirms.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu with in 2 weeks

The toll could rise as scores of people were rushed to hospitals,

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar told Radio Dalsan That Madiina hospuyal had received 11 bodies so faf and could increase the number as the high way was busy

Aamin Ambulance service reported The same number

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.