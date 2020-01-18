Nigeria: Fire Razes 10 Shops in Cross River

18 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

At least 10 shops have been razed by fire in Ogoja local government area of Cross River State.

The incident which occurred at about 10:00 a.m. Saturday affected shops located along the Federal Science College, Ogboja-Abakpa, Ogoja.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained, but brave residents worked hard to quell the fire.

An eyewitness, Ray Obi, said it was a horrible experience as people watched helplessly as the fire razed buildings with more than 10 shops.

Obi said: "Although, nobody knew what caused the fire that escalated wildly. Many people tried to pick up a few things but no life was lost.

"Where is our fire service? During this harmattan season, several cases of fire outbreak have occurred in Ogoja - leading to loss of properties worth several millions of Naira."

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Cletus Makers, declined to confirm the incident, saying he was out of town on an official assignment

"I am currently not in town. I am in Akure for an official assignment. But, I'll direct you to the person in charge of Ogoja station. He'll know better," Makers said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.