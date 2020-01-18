Nigeria: APC Plotting to Seize Power in Sokoto, Bauchi, Others - PDP

18 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to use the Supreme Court to take over power in Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa and Benue states.

The four states are currently being governed by the PDP, but the Supreme Court is to deliver judgement on them next week following petitions and appeals by the APC and its governorship candidates in the 2019 general elections.

The PDP, in a statement on Saturday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in spite of all the alleged attacks, the PDP would still not be deterred but remain focused.

The party said the Supreme Court judgement on Imo governorship election last Tuesday was not the end, claiming that it had uncovered fresh plots by the APC and its agents to use the apex court to seize more PDP states.

"It is our irrevocable determination to take all steps necessary to reverse the injustice on Imo as well as stop the APC on its trail to use the Supreme Court to take over states lawfully won by the PDP.

"This attempt is indeed dead on arrival as the PDP, standing with the generality of Nigerians and lovers of democracy all over the world, will not relent in mobilizing the citizens in pursuit of an end to this and many other injustices that pervade our nation presently," the PDP said.

