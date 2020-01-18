Namibia: Inmates Benefit From Namcol Scholarship

18 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Twelve inmates from the Windhoek Correctional Facility on Friday received scholarships to complete their National Senior Secondary Certificates (NSSC) at the Namibian College of Open Learning (NAMCOL).

The scholarship covers tuition fees, study materials, tutor marked assignments with feedback, radio and video lessons and the note master interactive platform to supplement the material.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in the capital on Friday, Eldo Katzao, one of the beneficiaries, said the scholarship made them realise the fruitfulness of education and the changes it brings to their lives.

He said education has made it easier for them to be re-integrated back into society.

"Education has motivated us to become better people, especially upon our release. Education improved our attitude and ways of living. It has strengthened our relationships with our friends and families," he said.

NAMCOL Acting Director of Programmes and Material Development, Jan Nitschke, urged the recipients to commit to their studies, as they will not have full-time teachers.

"Your progress will be measured by applying self-discipline to your work. You will attend block tuition sessions, instead of the previous face-to face contact sessions. For five weeks during the year, you'll meet your tutors from eight to five," said Nitschke.

In total, forty-one candidates in the Khomas Region benefited from the annual scholarship program that has a national budget of N. dollars 300 000 - Nampa

