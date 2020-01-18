Angola: Over Five Million Children Get Polio Vaccine

18 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least five million children were vaccinated in the country in 2019 to fight poliomyelitis during the campaigns promoted by the Ministry of Health, said last Friday in Luanda, the minister Sílvia Lutucuta.

The official was speaking to the press, during the meeting with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation members, having reminded that the country is free from this disease for 10 years, but in 2019 there was a necessity to hold a vaccination campaign to block it, due to the existence of the disease in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Angola (DRC) and the reappearance of isolated cases of the disease in certain Angolan locations.

Sílvia Lucuta referred that 14 provinces of the country were selected for the campaign, having not being part of this process the provinces of Namibe, Cabinda, Cuando Cubango e Cunene, as there is no diagnosis of the disease.

The official explained that, despite the non existence of any case in those regions, the provinces of Namibe, Cabinda, Cuando Cubango and Cunene will be covered in the second phase of the vaccination campaign, planned for February this year.

On his turn, the Strategies Programs Implementation Director of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Michael Galway, stated that this philanthropic institution financed the vaccination campaign with about twenty million dollars.

The Director informed that the foundation patron, the American multimillionaire Bill Gates, intends to continue supporting projects of the Health sector in Angola, to reaffirm this position is planned for February this year, in Davos - Switzerland, a meeting with the Angolan officials.

The poliomyelitis is a contagious disease, caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system that might cause nervous system, which can cause paralysis in the legs and arms. The disease is spread when the polio virus comes into contact with a child's mouth through dirty water, food or hands.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Children
Polio
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.