Angola: South Korea Reiterates Support for Angola Education Sector

Ndalatando — The ambassador of the Republic of South Korea accredited to Angola, Kim Chang Sik, said this Saturday, in Ndalatando, that his country will continue to support education projects underway in Angola, within the scope of bilateral cooperation.

The South Korean diplomat was speaking to ANGOP, on the sidelines of the ceremony of awarding end-of-course certificates to the 59 teachers trained at the educational center in the municipality of Lucala, an institution dedicated to the Norwegian non-governmental organization People to People Development Aid (ADPP).

Kim Chang Sik said that his country has planned the implementation of several ambitious projects in the education sector in Angola that are only waiting for funding.

"Our main objective, in the ambit of cooperation between both countries, is to exchange experience to facilitate the development of education in Angola", he observed.

The official also said that his country will send specialized agricultural technicians to Angola to reinforce cooperation in the field of agricultural technologies.

The diplomat announced, soon, the construction, in Luanda, of an advanced technology center to support the national industry.

On the other hand, the South Korean diplomat said that his country plans, in the near future, to increase the number of scholarships for Angolan students in Korean universities in the areas of technologies.

The Asian country awards 10 scholarships annually to Angolan students.