Angola: President Reiterates Measures to Attract Investments

18 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president, João Lourenço, Friday reiterated the continuation of the measures to make the investment processes easier in the country, with aim to attract all sorts of investors to an economy being quickly and positively restructured.

The Angolan Head of State, who was speaking at the new-year greeting ceremony of the Diplomatic corps accredited in Angola, stated that investors should believe in the seriousness of the current government and its capacity to regenerate the Angolan economy.

"We are confident that a significant number of foreign investors bet on the most different sectors of the promising Angolan economy," João Lourenço, said.

In the meantime, the president stressed that in the African context, Angola is one of the safest and most stable countries after being plunged decades of conflict.

Based on the experience acquired by Angola in the process that culminated in peace in 2002, João Lourenço expressed the country's intention to contribute to building peace, security and stability on the African continent.

The Angolan statesman mentioned that the country has made contribution in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), in the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region and in the Economic Community of Central African States and regional organizations of which it is part.

He also underscored the efforts made to seek resolution for the conflicts that has plagued the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic and others that affect a significant part of the continent.

Situation in the African Sahel

João Lourenço expressed concern about the unstable situation prevailing in Sahel region as a result of the Libyan conflict, which has led to the emergence of an open arms market that feeds different groups threatening the peace of countries such as Mali, Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Chad.

Despite its high degree of seriousness, added the Angolan president, the situation is not being tackled with firmness and insight by the African Union leaving the people of those regions on their own luck.

"As Africans, this attitude of ours obviously does not encourage the mobilization of the international support needed to put an end to this scourge, which, together with the problems of poverty and others, threatens the security of the whole continent', added Lourenço.

On climate issues, President João Lourenço advocated the need for nations to make a concerted effort to halt, while there is still time, the obvious changes caused by human action.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Investment
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.