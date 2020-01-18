Kenyan Djs in Diaspora Condemn Shooting of Colleague in Nairobi

18 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Chris Wamalwa

Kenyan deejays in diaspora have condemned the alleged shooting of a DJ by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at a club in Nairobi.

In a statement sent to Nation, they said: "We, Kenya diaspora deejays, promoters, and stakeholders in the entertainment/hospitality industries around the world are jointly penning this to protest in light of the shooting and severe injury of Felix Orinda (DJ Evolve) by Embakasi (East) MP Babu Owino at B- Club on January 17, 2020."

The statement signed by DJ Peter Kerre of New York and ten others from around the US, they called on the Kenyan authorities to ensure justice prevailed.

They want the legislator held accountable for his violent acts in accordance with the Kenyan laws.

VIOLENCE

"This latest act of violence also falls within a disturbingly growing pattern of incidents Kenyan deejays are frequently subjected to while on duty. We would like to call on the authorities, elected leaders, and stakeholders to urgently address the growing plight of DJs in Kenya," they said.

Police Friday morning arrested the Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker over the 4 am shooting incident at B Club on Galana Road.

A police report seen by the Nation states that the MP drew his pistol and opened fire on the DJ, identified as Felix Orinda, after a heated exchange.

"He drew his pistol and shot the DJ in the neck. The victim was rushed to Nairobi Hospital in serious condition by the management of the club," the report said.

Later in the day, the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said the Embakasi East MP will be charged with attempted murder.

"We will charge him with attempted murder. It is apparent that he wanted to kill the man," Mr Kinoti said.

Read the original article on Nation.

